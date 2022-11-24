Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.55

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Centrica Dividend Announcement

About Centrica

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

