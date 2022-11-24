Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.55

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
Centrica Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.
Centrica Dividend Announcement
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
