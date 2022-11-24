Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,329,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Certara by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

