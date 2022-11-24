Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
