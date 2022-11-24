Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

