Chia (XCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $175.81 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $30.61 or 0.00185093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $175.81 million and $3.96 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,743,138 coins and its circulating supply is 5,743,480 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

