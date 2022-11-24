Chia (XCH) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Chia has a market cap of $175.36 million and $4.30 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $30.55 or 0.00184718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.34 or 0.08566559 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00482022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.12 or 0.29574046 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,739,392 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,744 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.