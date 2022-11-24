Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.43% of Chico’s FAS worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $764.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.