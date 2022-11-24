China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 125 shares.

China Education Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About China Education Resources

(Get Rating)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.