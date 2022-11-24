China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Down 7%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: HLJ Huimeijia, Humankind, and others. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

