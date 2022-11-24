Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,821.08

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9,821.08 and traded as high as $10,325.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,323.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,817.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10,028.43.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

