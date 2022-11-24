Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 80.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 286.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

