CI Investments Inc. Acquires 91,186 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.57% of SVB Financial Group worth $133,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.87.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

