CI Investments Inc. Buys 3,705,421 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $186,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 18,934,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,583,556. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

