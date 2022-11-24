CI Investments Inc. Has $157.42 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $157,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,653,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 21,486,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

