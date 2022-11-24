CI Investments Inc. Purchases 628,612 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,559,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628,612 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $97,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

BIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 465,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,567. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

