CI Investments Inc. Sells 254,678 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Hess Midstream worth $81,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 361,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

