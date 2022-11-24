CI Investments Inc. Sells 93,955 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $106,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %
MDLZ traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
