Citigroup Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

