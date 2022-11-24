ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 273,645 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

