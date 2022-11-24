ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 845,460.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,456 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.82. 5,750,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,894,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $107.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

