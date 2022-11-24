ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 753,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,105. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

