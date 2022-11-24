ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 1,400,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

