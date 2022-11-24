Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

