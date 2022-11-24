Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,125 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period.

SLY stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

