Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,013 First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,056,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,232,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,635,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,512,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.74 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

