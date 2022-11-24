Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,013 First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,056,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,232,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,635,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,512,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.74 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
