Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $156.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.