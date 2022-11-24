Claro Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,390,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

