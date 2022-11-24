Claro Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 145,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

