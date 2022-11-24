Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after buying an additional 144,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 764,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTM. StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Tata Motors Company Profile

Shares of TTM stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

