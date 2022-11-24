Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $20,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

