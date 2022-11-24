Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aegon Price Performance
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
