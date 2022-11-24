Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

