Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,315 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 890,018 shares during the period.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.