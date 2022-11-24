Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.49. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $322.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.