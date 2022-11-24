Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.27 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $250,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

