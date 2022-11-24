Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Lifted by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,677 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises approximately 0.9% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 1,083,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

