Cobak Token Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

