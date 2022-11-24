Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Coin98 has a market cap of $52.92 million and $19.04 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.01822796 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013024 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00034018 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.01728574 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

