Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

