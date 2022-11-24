Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,665 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,890,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,542,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

