Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

CODYY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($77.55) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.