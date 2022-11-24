Comparing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 15 6 0 2.29 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 178.30%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GoodRx has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -8.89% 3.45% 1.76% BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 2.54 -$25.25 million ($0.17) -28.06 BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.02 -$60.52 million ($0.68) -0.31

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.