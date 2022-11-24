CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $493,936.38 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $493,936.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,719. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CompoSecure Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.