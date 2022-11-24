Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,087 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $126.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

