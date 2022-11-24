Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

