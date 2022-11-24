Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.