Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.72.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.