Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

