Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $15,142,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 47.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 307,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,161,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

NYSE UNP opened at $212.52 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

