Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

