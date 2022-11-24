Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 54,041 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $69,131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

