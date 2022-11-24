Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 704 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYH opened at $283.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.